JMU grad pleads guilty to voter fraud

A recent James Madison University graduate has pleaded guilty to voter fraud.

Andrew Spieles, 21, will serve at least 100 days in prison.

In the months leading up to the 2016 election, the FBI began investigating after the Voter Registrar's Office received a number of registration applications that "appeared false."

According to court documents, Spieles fabricated 18 voter registration forms in the summer of 2016, while working for Harrisonburg VOTES, an organization affiliated with the Democratic party.

