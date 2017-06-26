UPDATE: Missing 75-year-old South Richmond man found safe

Richmond police tell us a man missing from the Swansboro neighborhood has been found safe.

Milton Hardison, 75, hadn't been seen since about 12 p.m. Saturday, June 24, near the 100 block of West Clopton Street.

Police were especially concerned because Mr. Hardison suffers from a medical condition that may cause him to become disoriented. No details were released about where he was found, investigators will only say that he was found safe.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12