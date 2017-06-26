Richmond police search for missing man with medical condition

Richmond police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing man who has not been seen since Saturday.

Milton Hardison, 75, was last seen around 12 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, near the 100 block of West Clopton Street. Police say he suffers from a medical condition that may cause him to become disoriented.

Officers describe him having a dark complexion, brown eyes, gray hair, and a beard. He is 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs about 150 to 160 pounds.

Anyone who has seen Hardison, or has any information on his whereabouts, is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Brissette at (804) 337-4724 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12