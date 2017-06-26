Court throws out sentence against step-father of dead Norfolk teen

A federal appeals court threw out the sentence against the step-father of a Norfolk teen found dead weeks after she went missing.

Wesley Hadsell was sentenced to 20 years in prison for illegally possessing ammunition.

On Monday, the appeals court said Hadsell should not have been sentenced to more than ten years.

Hadsell is the stepfather of 18-year-old A.J. Hadsell. Two years ago, she was found dead in the woods of Southampton County.

Police say they used GPS data from her stepfather's van to find her body, but Wesley Hadsell was never charged in A.J.'s death.

