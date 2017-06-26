Richmond police search for person of interest in Shockoe Bottom shooting

Richmond police need the public's help in finding a person of interest who may be involved in a triple shooting that happened in Shockoe Bottom last week.

The person of interest is described as a black man with a light complexion. Officers say he is in his mid-20s. He is about 6-feet tall, has short, dark hair, and a skinny build. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a white t-shirt with a pattern and dark running pants with stripes down the leg. Police say he was driving a dark gray 4-door Nissan sedan with a yellow New York license plate.

The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday, June 18, near the 17th Street Farmer's market.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found two victims, a man and a woman, suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. They were transported to the hospital and have since been released.

Officers then received another call for a person shot. The third victim, identified as Robert D. Turner Jr., 26, was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He later died at the hospital from his injuries.

“We know these two individuals were in the area and we would like to speak to them,” said Det. J. Bridges. “We know many others were also present and we are asking them to also come forward with any tips or information they may have.”

Detectives are looking into this incident as a homicide.

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Detective J. Bridges at (804) 646-4494 or Major Crimes Det. Sgt. A. Jackson at (804) 646-0606 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000

