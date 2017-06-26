Chesterfield police ID suspects involved in Chester robbery

Chesterfield police have identified the suspects involved in a robbery that happened in the 2700 block of Executive Drive last week.

The robbery happened around 8:18 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21. Police say a group of people were standing in the area. When a vehicle approached them, one of the suspects came out of the vehicle and robbed the victims at gunpoint. Officers say another suspect took items from the victims.

The victims were not injured. The suspects returned to their car and drove from the scene.

Police received a description of the suspects' vehicle, and they stopped a vehicle matching the description. The vehicle stopped at the Bermuda Square Shopping Center, located in the 12600 block of Jefferson Davis Highway.

The suspects were taken into custody in the parking lot without incident.

Frazier D. Tillar, 19, of Richmond, was arrested and charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, use or display of a firearm in the commission of a felony, driving while suspended, reckless driving and expired state inspection.

Elijah J.G. Elleby, 25, of Richmond, was arrested and charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, use or display of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of marijuana.

Kevin L. Jones Jr., 23, of Henrico, was arrested and charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, use or display of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a controlled substance.

Tyeshawn Goodnight, 18, of Richmond, was arrested and charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and use or display of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Jatwasean A. Pierce, 23, of Richmond, was arrested and charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and use or display of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

