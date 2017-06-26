Police search for man in connection with attempted upskirting at Chesterfield Target

Chesterfield police are searching for a man involved in an attempted upskirting incident earlier this month.

Officers say, on June 17, a woman was shopping at the Target at 201 Perimeter Drive when she felt someone behind her. She turned, saw a man she didn't know standing behind her, and continued shopping.

She then told police she saw a shopping basket on the floor near her with a phone in it. Officer say the phone's camera was "facing up in an apparent attempt to take photos of her skirt."

The suspect was captured on surveillance video. He is described as a white man, about 40 to 50 years old, 5-feet-11-inches tall, and about 200 pounds. Police say he had gray or partially gray hair and was wearing a blue t-shirt with a logo on it and khaki shorts.

Anyone with any information about this suspect is asked to call Chesterfield police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

