Powhatan motorcyclist killed after crashing into deer

A motorcyclist died in a crash in Powhatan early Monday morning.

The crash happened at 10:55 a.m. at 2570 Judes Ferry Road, which is about a half of a mile east of Mill Road.

Officers say a 1985 Harley Davidson motorcycle was heading east on Judes Ferry Road when a deer ran out striking the motorcycle, causing the operator to be thrown off the motorcycle.

The operator, David A. Jordan, 54, of Powhatan, was transported to St. Francis Watkins Center where he died from his injuries.

