Motorcyclist injured after crashing into deer

POWHATAN, VA (WWBT) -

A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital on Monday after the bike hit a deer.

It happened on Jude's Ferry Road in Powhatan.

No word on the condition of the motorcyclist at this time.

