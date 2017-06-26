School officials ID man found dead inside burning Nottoway home

Southside Virginia Community College says a member of their team was found dead inside of a Nottoway home.

Crews were called to the 4200 block of East Courthouse Road around 4:20 a.m. on Monday and found the house fully engulfed in flames. It appeared to have been on fire for some time.

The victim, Willie Crawley, was found dead inside a bedroom.

The school issued a statement about him and Josh Smith, who died in a car accident in Lunenburg this weekend:

Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of Josh Smith and Willie Crawley, two members of the Southside Virginia Community College team that died tragically this weekend. Josh was a valuable member of the SVCC team with a promising future at the college in the Automotive Program and Willie was an integral part of our Truck Driver Training Program for many years," said Dr. Al Roberts, SVCC President. Dr. Chad Patton, Dean of Career and Occupational Technology, said "Josh's easy going attitude, professionalism, and dedication to students will be sorely missed." Crawley retired as Truck Driving Training Instructor in December of 2012 having worked at the college since 1998. He continued to work on a part-time basis until Fall of 2016 Duncan Quicke, Truck Driving Program Coordinator, said, "Willie was committed to his students and his dedication to the trucking industry was a hallmark of his life."

