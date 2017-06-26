Petersburg hires new finance director

Petersburg has selected ?Blake Rane to serve as the new finance director for the city.

Rane previously served as finance director for Lake Park, Florida. Before that, he was the finance director and interim city manager for Mulberry, Florida.

"We are excited to attract such an experienced financial leader to Petersburg," said Interim City Manager Tom Tyrrell.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12