Police responded to 12 fatal crashes in Virginia over the weekend

Virginia State Police want to remind everyone to drive safe with the upcoming holiday weekend, especially after this past weekend.

Sergeant Stephan Vick with Virginia State Police says police responded to 12 fatal crashes statewide from Friday at 5 p.m. until Saturday eve.

Most of the crashes happened in Richmond and nearby areas.

VSP wants drivers to be aware, "to not drink and drive, wear seatbelts, obey posted speed limits and put the PHONE down."

