Police searching for vehicles after 2 hit-and-runs on I-95

Virginia State Police say they are looking for suspects after two hit-and runs in the last 24 hours on I-95.

The first one happened around 6 p.m. on Sunday in Colonial Heights. Police say a blue vehicle and a white vehicle were racing on I-95 North. The blue vehicle, possibly a Mazda, struck a Buick Encore, which then hit the white vehicle before crashing into the barrier wall. Two people in the Buick were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the driver of the white vehicle stopped at the scene, but the driver of the blue vehicle kept going.

The second crash happened around 7 a.m. on Monday. Police say a silver hatchback, possibly a Honda Fit, struck a Dodge Dakota near exit 86. The silver vehicle fled the scene. Police say the vehicle should have substantial damage to the driver's side, with blue paint transferred from the Dakota. The driver of the Dakota was not injured.

