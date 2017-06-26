Police find vehicle involved in Monday's hit-and-run on I-95

Virginia State Police say they found the vehicle involved Monday's hit-and-run on Interstate 95.

Police say a silver hatchback, possibly a Honda Fit, was found at a Fredericksburg dealership on Monday afternoon. The crash happened around 7 a.m., and police say the hatchback hit a Dodge Dakota, near 86. The driver will be charged in the hit-and-run.

However, police say they are still searching for the suspect involved in Sunday's hit-and-run on Interstate 95.

It happened around 6 p.m. on Sunday in Colonial Heights. Police say a blue vehicle and a white vehicle were racing on I-95 North. The blue vehicle, possibly a Mazda, struck a Buick Encore, which then hit the white vehicle before crashing into the barrier wall. Two people in the Buick were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the driver of the white vehicle stopped at the scene, but the driver of the blue vehicle kept going.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12