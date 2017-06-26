RVA Parenting: Active Moms & Awesome Babies: for RVA Parenting

Blogger Sarah Wade has a list of weekly activities for moms who have children of a variety of ages. The purpose of her list is to encourage social interaction for children that stay home and moms that might feel home bound or are discouraged for various reasons to venture out on their own.

Active Moms & Awesome Babies: for RVA Parenting

The Week of June 26th

Topic of the week: Cooking Classes at the Young Chefs Academy

Located in Richmond’s West End, the Young Chefs Academy is an activity that your budding chef will be sure to enjoy! Classes are offered weekly and are grouped according to age; starting at age 4 all the way through age 18. Focusing on culinary technique, Young Chefs will make for a great drop in activity or if your child really enjoys cooking or desires to be a chef you can come weekly. The price is $35 for one class and around $99 if you want to sign up for an entire month. You can also sign up for a party or group play date. The group activities have specific themes to choose from such as cupcake or pizza making parties. This would be a fun and unique experience for a play group or birthday party!

Kids in the kitchen ….

Allowing my kids to help in the kitchen doesn’t exactly come naturally to me. Usually meal prep is a task that I want to get completed ASAP and as we all know, activities that include a toddler normally go at a snail's pace. With that being said I do think that it is important to let your little ones feel included in your day to day activities. Doing this will help give you a better understanding of where their development is and it can be a learning experience that will help to mold them into little individuals.

Starting with the small things ….

Making sure your kids are safe is top priority, and having an understanding of their kitchen skills will help you to gauge where their limits are. You will be surprised how much they already know just from observing you, I know I was surprised!

Breakfast: easy ways to include your kids in breakfast are; to let them turn on the coffee pot or put the k-cup in the keurig, buttering toast or waffles, and carrying things to the table are all great starting points for including them in breakfast.

Lunch: Cutting up bananas or other soft fruits that can be cut with a plastic knife, allowing them to spread PB&J, and if you are feeling brave and are not afraid of a mess, let them try pouring the milk.

Dinner: this is the meal that can be a little tricky; for us dinner usually involves the stove, sharp knives, and other things I really don’t want my kids around. Preparing for your meal is a great way to include the kids in dinner. Let them get out all of your ingredients and supplies, it will make them feel useful and will occupy them while you start the cooking process.

If you do not have a way to include the kids directly in the kitchen, or if your kids are still too young to be trusted with real food consider giving them a bowl of dry pasta and a spoon, pull a chair up to the counter, and let them stir and distribute the pasta to other dishes. This will help them to not only feel included and learn kitchen skills but it will be an easy way to entertain them while you do the real cooking!

Have a great week moms!