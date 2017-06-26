Richmond Police K-9 officer involved in crash; no injuries - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Richmond Police K-9 officer involved in crash; no injuries

By Shawn Maclauchlan, Senior Digital Content Producer
Connect
(File | Raycom Media) (File | Raycom Media)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

A Richmond Police K-9 officer's vehicle was struck on I-95 South over the weekend.

The crash happened around 11:17 p.m. Police say the officer and K-9 were not injured.

The driver of the other vehicle was also not injured. Virginia State Police investigated the crash and charged the driver.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly