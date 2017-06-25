Man shot multiple times in South Richmond

Richmond Police say a man was shot multiple times Sunday night in the city's south side.

Officers responded to the 3500 block of Moody Avenue around 8:10 p.m. and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. We're told he is expected to survive.

So far, police have not released any information on a possible motive or suspect. If you know anything that could help police in their investigation, call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

