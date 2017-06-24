UPDATE: 4 rescued from rocks near Belle Isle; no injuries reported

Richmond fire crews rescued 4 people from the James river who were stuck on the rocks near Belle Isle Saturday night. Around 7:50 p.m. crews got a call for someone needing help in the river. They arrived in 10 minutes and located a person who was unable to get back to shore.

Lt. Armstrong with the Richmond Fire Department says that around 8:15 p.m. two people were rescued from the rocks. Then five minutes later two other people were brought back to shore.

Nobody was injured.

