Police ask 2 people to call them back regarding attempted assault at Henrico park

Henrico police are asking two people to call them back regarding an attempted assault that happened at Cheswick Park on Saturday.

Police want Crime Stopper caller D4160 to call them back at 780-1000.

According to police, a woman was seen walking with children and a small white dog in Cheswick Park on Saturday just before 12 p.m. Police would like to speak with her at 501-5000 to get her account.

The incident happened around 10:55 a.m. Saturday, at Cheswick Park on Forest Avenue.

Officers say a man with a gun approached a woman, who was running on the trails in the back of the park. According to the woman, the man then tried to rape her at gunpoint.

Police say the woman fought back, as the man attacked her. She was eventually able to knock the gun out of his hand and managed to run away.

She's currently being treated at the hospital for minor injuries.

Police say the suspect is still out there. He's described as a black man in his 20s or early 30s. Police say he's about 5-feet-10-inches tall, and he was last seen wearing a blue/gray 'Captain America' t-shirt, with dark-colored shorts and pink sandals.

If you think you've seen him, call Henrico Police at 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

