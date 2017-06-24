Man in 'Captain America' shirt tries to rape woman at Henrico park

Henrico Police say they're looking for a man who tried to rape a woman at a park.

The incident happened around 10:55 a.m. Saturday, at Cheswick Park on Forest Avenue.

Officers say a man with a gun approached a woman, who was running on the trails in the back of the park. According to the woman, the man then tried rape her at gunpoint.

Police say the woman fought back, as the man attacked her. She was eventually able to knock the gun out of his hand, and managed to run away.

She's currently being treated at the hospital for minor injuries.

Police say the suspect is still out there. He's described as a black man in his 20s or early 30s. Police say he's about 5-feet-10-inches tall, and he was last seen wearing a blue/gray 'Captain America' t-shirt, with dark-colored shorts and pink sandals.

If you think you've seen him, call Henrico Police at 501-5000.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12