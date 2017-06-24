King George County man killed in motorcycle crash - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

King George County man killed in motorcycle crash

By Heather Riekers, Producer
KING GEORGE, VA (WWBT) -

A King George County man has died, after police say the motorcycle he was riding, ran off the road.

The crash happened around 11:10 p.m. Friday, at 8192 Passapatanzy Drive. That's just north of Sarah Jane Lane.

Police say the motorcycle was traveling north on Passapatanzy Drive, when it ran off the road, flipping several times, throwing the man from the bike.

The driver of the motorcycle, 32-year-old Thomas Deshazo, died at the scene.

He was wearing a helmet.

Officers say speed is being considered a factor in the crash.

