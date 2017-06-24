Teen shot at Chesterfield apartment complex

Chesterfield Police are investigating, after a teen was shot at the Ivy Walk Apartments early Saturday morning.

It happened around 4 a.m., in the 5000 block of Burnt Oak Circle. That's right past Chippenham Highway.

When police got to the scene, they say they found a male in his teens, suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was rushed to Chippenham Hospital with a non-life threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating.

Anyone with information should call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12