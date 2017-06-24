Chesterfield Police arrest 2 teens in connection to apartment shooting

Chesterfield Police have arrested two teens in connection to a shooting at the Ivy Walk Apartments.

It happened around 4 a.m. Saturday, in the 5000 block of Burnt Oak Circle.

When officers got on scene, they say they found a male in his teens suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was rushed to Chippenham Hospital and should survive.

Meantime, officers say two 16-year-old male suspects were arrested Saturday, and are both charged with several felonies.

Police say the investigation indicates the two teens carjacked the victim, and during the course of the carjacking, the victim was shot.

They say the victim and suspects know each other.

One suspect is charged with carjacking, attempted robbery, aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, conspiracy to commit robbery, brandishing and possession of a firearm by a minor.

The second suspect is charged with carjacking, conspiracy to commit robbery and attempted robbery.

They're both being held in the Chesterfield County Juvenile Detention Home, pending a hearing.

Anyone with information should call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

