Woman comes face-to-face with burglar

The city attorney in Ferguson, Missouri, says the city's insurance company paid $1.5 million to settle a lawsuit filed by the family of Michael Brown.More >>
The city attorney in Ferguson, Missouri, says the city's insurance company paid $1.5 million to settle a lawsuit filed by the family of Michael Brown.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Hundreds of people gathered in Powhatan Friday night for a concert in honor of Special Agent Michael Walter.More >>
Hundreds of people gathered in Powhatan Friday night for a concert in honor of Special Agent Michael Walter.More >>
A motorcyclist has died in a crash on Interstate 95 North in Richmond.More >>
A motorcyclist has died in a crash on Interstate 95 North in Richmond.More >>
The Hungarian Government and the European Union are trying to stop the execution of a Virginia inmate.More >>
The Hungarian Government and the European Union are trying to stop the execution of a Virginia inmate.More >>
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.More >>
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.More >>
It was initial panic at an area day care after a 2-month old baby suddenly stopped breathing. Fortunately, young Melissa is doing fine because of the actions of the day care staff and first responders.More >>
It was initial panic at an area day care after a 2-month old baby suddenly stopped breathing. Fortunately, young Melissa is doing fine because of the actions of the day care staff and first responders.More >>
Tyler Newman's Facebook post on June 20 has gone viral, and he begins by saying, "I have never really witnessed sexual harassment and/or 'rape culture' until today with Smoky Crossing Apartments."More >>
Tyler Newman's Facebook post on June 20 has gone viral, and he begins by saying, "I have never really witnessed sexual harassment and/or 'rape culture' until today with Smoky Crossing Apartments."More >>
A Shreveport man caught this on camera at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant on Mansfield Road.More >>
A Shreveport man caught this on camera at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant on Mansfield Road.More >>
A Utica man killed this huge rattlesnake.More >>
A Utica man killed this huge rattlesnake.More >>
A Charlotte woman wants to connect a couple with their wedding photos after she found them a thrift shop in west Charlotte last week.More >>
A Charlotte woman wants to connect a couple with their wedding photos after she found them a thrift shop in west Charlotte last week.More >>