Woman comes face-to-face with burglar

Trending now: Officers pay for elderly woman's groceries

Trending now: Officers pay for elderly woman's groceries

10-year-old raises more than $2,100 for cancer

10-year-old raises more than $2,100 for cancer

School system apologizes for misspelling of 'Virginia' on diplomas

School system apologizes for misspelling of 'Virginia' on diplomas

Terrifying moments were captured on home surveillance.

A woman came face-to-face with a stranger in her house, who is armed with a gun.

Click here to read more.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12