Woman comes face-to-face with burglar - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Woman comes face-to-face with burglar

By Megan Woo, Digital
Connect
(WWBT) -

Terrifying moments were captured on home surveillance.

A woman came face-to-face with a stranger in her house, who is armed with a gun.

Click here to read more.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly