European Union asks to halt execution of VA inmate

The Hungarian Government and the European Union are trying to stop the execution of a Virginia inmate.

William Morva is set to be executed on July 6 after his attorneys filed a clemency petition with Governor McAuliffe's office on Thursday, arguing he is mentally ill.

In 2006, Morva killed a Montgomery County deputy and a security guard during an attempted escape.

Both Hungary and the European Union have reached out to Governor McAuliffe to stop the execution.

According to the Mercy for Morva Group, he is a Hungarian-American dual national.

