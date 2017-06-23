Concert dedicated to Special Agent Michael Walter, raises money for Black Hawk Gym

Hundreds of people gathered in Powhatan Friday night for a concert in honor of Special Agent Michael Walter. He was killed in the line of duty last month, in Mosby Court, but his legacy continues on.

As a part of the Village Vibe Concert Series in Powhatan, Friday became a benefit for Black Hawk Gym, which Special Agent Walter co-founded. There, he was known as Coach Mike.

"He taught us not only how to be a good wrestler, but how to be good citizens how to have manners and help through life," said Talon Harness, a young wrestler.

Friday night, there were countless smiling faces and dancing feet as the band InNovation performed. The night was a celebration and a reminder of what it means to be Black Hawk Strong, and a chance for the community to come together and support Special Agent Walters legacy.

"I hope the gym stays strong and keeps growing. That's all Mike wanted to do was grow the gym," said wrestler JD McMillin.

The phrase Black Hawk Strong was found on bright orange T-shirts sold throughout the night, by the young people who's lives, Special Agent Walter, Coach Mike, has forever touched. Those same wrestlers, of all ages, are grateful to see the community come together to ensure the gym keeps going.

"For something so bad to happen and to see the entire crowd who did or didn't know Mike, it shows how much he impacted the community," said McMillin

The concert series is sponsored by the Powhatan Chamber of Commerce and Fine Creek Realty, who didn't hesitate to make the night about supporting Black Hawk Gym.

"My wife was a guidance counselor in middle school and when Black Hawk Gym opened up it was the best thing she had for a lot of her kids in middle school," said Jim Blandford with Fine Creek Realty.

The goal of the night was to raise $10,000.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12