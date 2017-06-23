Concert dedicated to Special Agent Michael Walter, raises money for Black Hawk Gym

Hundreds of people gathered in Powhatan Friday night for a concert in honor of Special Agent Michael Walter.More >>
Goochland deputies have arrested a man on two charges of methamphetamine distribution.More >>
A Powhatan prosecutor recused himself from Jacob Moore's case, so a Chesterfield special prosecutor has been called instead.More >>
The Dinwiddie Sheriff’s Office says a missing person suffering from dementia has been found.More >>
A Hopewell woman has died after a boating accident on the James River, according to NBC29.More >>
