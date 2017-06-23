Police identify woman killed in hit and run motorcycle crash

Virginia State Police have identified the woman killed in a hit and run crash on I-95 North in Richmond.

Officers say 41-year-old Carrie Friedhoff, was the passenger of a motorcycle that crashed around 9:20 p.m. Friday, just south of Exit 75, near Broad Street.

Police say the crash occurred when a vehicle cut in front of the motorcycle Friedhoff was riding, making contact with the front tire, causing the bike to go down.

Friedhoff and the bike's driver were both in the roadway, when a black SUV struck them and kept driving.

Robin Friedhoff, who was driving the motorcycle, was transported to VCU Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Both victims were wearing helmets.

Police are still looking for the black SUV involved in this crash. They say it has shiny rims and tinted windows.

If you witnessed this crash, or know anything that can help, call State Police at 553-3445.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12