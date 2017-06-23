Motorcyclist dies in hit-and-run crash on I-95 N, near I-64

A motorcyclist has died in a crash on Interstate 95 North in Richmond. Police are investigating this as a fatal hit-and-run.

Police say the crash happened around 9:20 p.m. on Interstate 95 North in Richmond, just south of exit 75, and near the Interstate 64 interchange.

The Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team is on the scene assisting with the investigation.

The scene is still active, and police have yet to notify the motorcyclist's family.

All northbound lanes of Interstate 95 are closed, and the traffic is getting by on the right shoulder. The south left lane and the ramp from East Broad Street to Interstate 95 are also closed.

Drivers in the area should expect delays.

If anyone has information on a black newer model SUV or saw anything related to the crash, please call #77 or State Police at 553-3445.

