All northbound lanes on I-95 are closed due to accident

By Megan Woo, Digital
Source: VDOT Source: VDOT
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

All northbound lanes on Interstate 95 in Richmond are closed due to a vehicle accident.

The accident happened at mile marker 74.9, near the Interstate 64 interchange. Traffic is getting by on the right shoulder.

Drivers in the area should expect delays.

