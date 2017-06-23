Congressman McEachin demands HUD to take action on Essex Village

A look at one of the bathrooms in an apartment at Essex Village. (Source: Henrico County)

Congressman Donald McEachin says he just sent another letter to Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Ben Carson, demanding action be taken about conditions there.

He issued this statement explaining his action:

On June 7, I asked HUD to make concrete changes to ensure that residents of Essex Village have access to safe, sanitary, and affordable housing. More than two weeks later, I have not received a substantive response — nor has any action been taken. Today, I sent a letter demanding explanations and renewing my demand for action. Justice delayed is justice denied. Families are living in dangerous, dirty, completely unacceptable conditions. In the face of such clear suffering, public officials have a responsibility to act -- none more so than officials at HUD. The agency has not responded to documented problems with the force or the swiftness that affected families deserve. Allowing this situation to arise in the first place, and to persist for years on end, has been a waste for taxpayers and an injustice for residents. Once again, my letter calls for a plan to close Essex Village and provide residents with housing vouchers. It again seeks concrete improvements that would help residents in the meantime, including a policy change to allow Henrico County's own inspectors to accompany those sent by HUD. And in the event that HUD believes such changes are not possible, it demands that they explain why – and requests constructive alternatives that would meaningfully improve conditions. I remain very upset that PK management pockets millions of tax dollars for its supposed oversight of Essex Village and yet residents live in squalor. This is completely unacceptable. I want to commend Henrico County officials, who have demonstrated flexibility and deep commitment in their efforts to improve life for residents of Essex Village. I am proud to partner with them in these efforts. If the federal government had shown similar commitment, Essex Village would not be in the news today."

Just this week, NBC12 met with a tenant, who says her air conditioner has been broken for weeks.

Some of the other complaints over the years include raw sewage in the streets, mold, roach and mice infestations, and bed bugs.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12