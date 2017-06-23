Richmond Public Schools operates summer lunch program

In Richmond, the city's summer lunch program kicks off for students on Monday.

It's the "Seamless Summer Option" through the National School Lunch and School Breakfast programs. It runs from Monday, June 26 to July 27.

The school system will serve free breakfast and lunch to children under the age of 18.

Here is the list of schools participating in the program:

