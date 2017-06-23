Veteran to celebrate 100th birthday

A Colonial Heights man is about to reach the century mark, and Louis Martin is not ready to slow down.

You may pass by him in South Park Mall because nearly every day Louis Martin walks at the mall, employees keep an eye out for him.

"What's going on, Mr. Martin?" employees ask. "Nothing," he replies.

He's building friendships and staying busy, and he certainly has his health.

He's turning 100 years old. He's celebrating his birthday on July 3, just a week before Fort Lee celebrates its 100th year, which is where the retired lieutenant colonel served part of his career

"I had six years active and 22 in the reserves," he said.

He was drafted while working as a teacher, overcoming segregation to get his education and continue his career

"He gave me a great example of the value of education, good clean living, respect for other people. And the fact if you are willing to work hard, you can succeed," said Sheila Martin Brown, his daughter.

Martin's daughter is amazed by the wide range of relationships he's developed with people over the decades.

"It's nice to talk to people who knew him in ways I did not," she said.

As for lessons he wishes he could tell his younger self, he wishes he would have taken more math classes.

