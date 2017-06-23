Pregnant Richmond mother gunned down by husband had long history of domestic abuse

A Richmond family is grieving the loss of a pregnant mother, Jawanda Johnson, 26, after she was shot and killed by her husband, Terrell Cook, in front of her children.

Police confirm Johnson was gunned down by Cook, 28, Thursday, in the 2200 block of Chalfont Drive. The residence belongs to Jawanda’s parents, according to family members.

U.S. Marshals and Virginia State Police tracked Cook to a home in Christiansburg. Cook was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police.

Johnson's family says she and Cook had a long history of Cook waging abuse towards her, culminating in a string of protective orders and charges. Still, Johnson lived for her children, according to her Godsister, Ciarra Hinton.

“She was always in the spotlight. She was a loving mother,” said Hinton. "No one wanted to walk away. It's sad."

Police confirm in the week leading up to Jawanda’s death, there were three police calls for service stemming from her home. Cook showed up at Jawanda's mother's apartment with a gun Thursday afternoon, according to relatives. His two children, a third sibling, and Jawanda's mother were there, as Cook gunned down his wife in front of them, according to the family.

"For her kids to witness their mom be gone, that's sad," continued Hinton.

Court documents reveal a long history of family abuse and charges against Cook, including a two-year protective order that expired just three months ago. In the past four years, Jawanda had taken out four protective orders against her husband.

In one protective order from 2013, she writes, "Mr. Cook pushed me onto the bed and started punching me in my head and face. Our two children… were also in the room when this happened."

Cook was convicted of assaulting and harassing Johnson. He also faced a string of other charges that were ultimately let go by the court system. Cook was convicted of child abuse in 2013.

However, Johnson continued to have some kind of relationship with Cook, which is not uncommon for victims who find themselves in a domestic cycle of abuse.

Johnson's family wishes that someone had walked away.

"If you're going through it, that ain't love. Just let it go," added Hinton.

Family members say Johnson was in the process of taking out another restraining order on Cook this past week.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

