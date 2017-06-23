Attorney general's office: Court grants motion for stay in the case of Lee Boyd Malvo

The Virginia attorney general's office says the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals granted the Commonwealth's motion for a stay in the case of Washington, D.C. sniper Lee Boyd Malvo.

This means "no re-sentencing could occur at least until the Commonwealth's appeal has been heard and decided by the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals," said the attorney general's office.

A notice of appeal was filed with the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond last Friday afternoon.

Last month, a federal judge ruled that Malvo is entitled to a new sentencing hearing after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that mandatory life sentences for juveniles are unconstitutional.

Malvo was 17 when he was arrested in 2002 for a series of shootings that killed 10 people and injured three others in Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, D.C.

"A briefing schedule for the appeal has not yet been set," the attorney general's office said.

