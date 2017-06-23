Goochland man arrested on two charges of methamphetamine distribution

Goochland deputies have arrested a man on two charges of methamphetamine distribution.

Deputies say the charges come from a lengthy investigation. On Tuesday, deputies obtained two indictments from a multi-jurisdictional grand jury for David Merricks, 57, of Goochland.

He appeared in Goochland Circuit Court on Friday morning for a bond hearing, but he is still being held at the Henrico County Jail.

According to deputies, "Merricks was the target of an investigation of drug distribution that lasted several years and involved a large quantity of methamphetamines."

More charges are expected to be filed.

Anyone with any information regarding this crime is asked to call 804-556-5349 and ask for Lieutenant Chuck Henley.

