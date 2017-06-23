Family member on father and son drive-by shooting: 'He tried to protect his son!'

Richmond police are still looking for two suspects after a drive-by shooting injured a father and his seven-year-old son. Police believe surveillance video captured the vehicle they were in. They are now looking for a newer model, silver Hyundai Santa Fe with New York license plates.

The shooting happened at North 22nd and U streets.

"He tried to protect his son," said Naomi Moore, a relative of the shooting victims. She says the little boy was hit by bullet fragments in the chest and legs, and his father was shot in the foot.

"He was holding his son in his arms and ran with his son," said Moore. "A police officer grabbed the little boy and put pressure on him to keep him from bleeding."

The shooting happened around 7:50 p.m. Thursday. The bus stop is a couple doors down from the little boy's great grandmother. Moore says family members were outside.

"They drove by slow," said Moore. "They let all the windows down, but evidently, whoever they were looking for was not sitting on the porch at the time."

Investigators believe the passenger in the Hyundai Sante Fe is the one who opened fire.

"To the shooter, whoever you may be or whoever you are, please turn yourself in," said Moore. "A child is involved. How would you feel it was one of your kids, your grandmother -- anybody?"

Now, there is a little boy living with what he heard and saw.

"He's traumatized, terrified," said Moore.

Detectives ask anyone with information about the vehicle of the suspects to call Major Crimes Detective A. Darnell at (804) 646-3927 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12