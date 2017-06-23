Police identify Cumberland woman killed in 3-vehicle Chesterfield crash

Police have identified the person killed in a three-vehicle accident in Chesterfield.

Melissa Ann Bowman, 37, of Cumberland, died due to her injuries.

The accident happened in the 10500 block of Jefferson Davis Highway at 2:15 p.m. on Friday.

Officers said a Toyota 4Runner, driven by Bowman, was heading south on Jefferson Davis Highway when Bowman crossed the center line and hit a Honda Accord and a Ford F-150 that were heading north.

Both the driver and passenger in the Accord and the driver in the F-150 were transported to Chippenham Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating the crash.

All northbound and southbound lanes of Jefferson Davis Highway between Rt. 288 and Reymet Rd. and the ramp from Route 288 North to Jefferson Davis Highway are back open.

