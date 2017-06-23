1 dead in Chesterfield crash; Jeff Davis Highway back open

A person has died in a three-vehicle accident in Chesterfield.

The accident happened at 10500 Jefferson Davis Highway on Friday afternoon.

Another person was sent to the hospital in critical condition, and police say the third person involved in the accident is doing okay.

Police have yet to identify the person killed.

There is no word on what caused the accident.

All northbound and southbound lanes of Jefferson Davis Highway between Rt. 288 and Reymet Rd. and the ramp from Route 288 North to Jefferson Davis Highway are back open.

