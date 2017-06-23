Hopewell victim shows up to hospital with gunshot wound

A person showed up to the hospital with a gunshot wound after giving directions to a man in a Lexus SUV.

Officers responded to the 1400 block of Carolina Avenue around 9:40 p.m. on Thursday due to a report of a person shot. While officers were investigating the area, they received information that a person just arrived at John Randolph Medical Center with a single gunshot wound.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim, 26, and a female passenger, were in a car on Carolina Avenue when a silver Lexus SUV pulled up to them asking for directions. After the victim gave them directions, officers say the SUV started to leave the area at the same time a gunshot was fired from the vehicle. The bullet hit the victim in the arm.

The suspect vehicle then drove away from the area, while the victim drove himself to the hospital. He was later treated and released with non-life-threatening injuries. The woman passenger was not injured in the incident.

Police describe the suspect as a young black man, last seeing a red shirt, and was sitting in the back of the SUV.

The Hopewell Police Department's Criminal Investigations Unit is still investigating and is asking anyone who knows anything about this incident to call Lead Detective Mark Polumbo at (804) 541-2284.

