Hopewell victim shows up to hospital with gunshot wound

A person showed up to the hospital with gunshot wounds while Hopewell police were responding to a shooting.More >>
Virginia State Police say the log truck driver will not be charged for an incident that left a Petersburg teen injured.More >>
NFL player CJ Prosise will hold a football camp for children in July, giving back to his home community once again.More >>
Petersburg consultants are describing the city's financial problems as a "state of emergency."More >>
Colonial Heights Fire officials confirmed the "suspicious device" found at the Colonial Heights Library was a geocache, a container hiding money in which participants try to find using a GPS device.More >>
