Police identify driver killed in Richmond crash

Richmond Police have identified a driver killed in an early-morning crash on Friday in the Bellemeade neighborhood.

The victim, 20-year-old Davonja Clark of Chesterfield, was found dead near the scene of the crash.

Police say Clark was driving southbound on Drewry Street when he lost control of the vehicle near the intersection of Minefee Street and Presson Boulevard. The vehicle struck a telephone pole, tree and a fence before Clark was ejected.

Police do not suspect foul play. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

The crash remains under investigation. Call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 if you have any information that can help.

