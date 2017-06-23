NBC12 VIEWPOINT: CreateAthon: Doing Social Good at VCU!!

By: Kym Grinnage email

I want to recognize the students at VCU for participating in a program that was created to do one thing, social good. It’s called CreateAthon.

It always feels good when we see young people engaged in social good and that’s exactly what happens at VCU every year when its students participate in CreateAthon.

In 1998 in Columbia, South Carolina, Teresa Coles and Cathy Monetti of Riggs Partners, came up with the idea of CreateAthon as an innovative way to provide pro bono creative services to non-profits. Their 24 Hour marathon for good became a national program in 2002.

The students at VCU have taken this concept on run with it. The spring of 2017 marked the 10th year that this program has benefited local non-profits in Richmond. Since that time, CreateAthon on Campus has mobilized over 700 volunteers to serve 90+ Richmond non-profits generating work valued at $1.6 million.

CreateAthon is now a 501 c 3, and they want to continue to be the champions of effective non-profit marketing in Richmond.

If you would like to have more information about CreateAthon at VCU, go to: CreateAthononcampus.org

