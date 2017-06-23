VCU's JeQuan Lewis signs with Milwaukee Bucks

VCU's JeQuan Lewis is heading to the NBA after signing as a free agent with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Lewis averaged 15.2 points and 4.5 assists for VCU this season. He will play for the bucks in the Las Vegas Summer League, then suit up for training camp for the summer.

Lewis ranks 16th in VCU school history, with 1,444 points, fifth in steals (205), sixth in assists (505), eighth in 3-pointers (189) and second in free throw percentage (.820).

