Pregnant woman killed in South Richmond identified; suspect found dead

Richmond Police have released the identity of a pregnant woman found shot in South Richmond on Thursday, and they also say the suspect was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police say the victim, 26-year-old Jawanda Johnson, was found in the 2200 block of Chalfont Drive suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. She later died at the hospital.

U.S. Marshals and Virginia State Police tracked the suspect, 28-year-old Terrell Cook, to a home in Christiansburg, Virginia. Cook was found dead at the scene from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

