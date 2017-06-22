Mason drafted by Kings in second round of NBA Draft

Petersburg native Frank Mason III was selected by the Sacramento Kings in the NBA Draft on Thursday night. Mason was drafted with the third pick of the second round, 34th overall.

Mason was one of the most decorated players in college basketball during his senior season at Kansas, boasting consensus National Player of the Year honors, including the Naismith and Wooden awards. He was also a consensus first team All-American, first team All-Big 12, and Big 12 Player of the Year.

The former Crimson Wave star averaging 20.9 points and 5.2 assists per game during the season.

