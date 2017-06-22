Vigil held for 18-year-old homicide victim

Family and friends gathered to remember a teen killed in a quadruple shooting last week.

Jacquesha Clanton, 18, was killed last Friday in the 4000 Old Brook Road. She is the fifth teenage homicide victim in Richmond in four months.

"I just wish that the police were out here in time enough when she arrived back at home, that someone was here to help her before she walked through those doors," said Cierra Hinton, Jacquesha's godsister.

Her godsister says the victim was a wonderful mother, sister, and friend. She also said she wants the domestic violence to stop.

Meanwhile, police are still investigating the shooting.

RELATED STORY:

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12