Fox sightings common across VA, not always a threat

Some Brandermill neighbors are worried about foxes in their community. Sightings have been up since the beginning of the month.

But stay calm. Animal experts say there's little threat to you or your family.

However, if you want to keep unwanted wildlife from making their home on your property, you should get rid of any food source for those animals, and animal experts point out that education is key in co-existing with nature.

Since June 1, Chesterfield police and animal services have gotten multiple calls about fox sightings – neighbors posting picture after picture online. We sent those pictures to game and inland fisheries, who say it looks like the fox may have mange, which isn't unusual during hot weather.

It also isn't unusual to see more foxes this time of year as this is when they raise their young.

"Generally, they're more afraid of you," said Josh Soulders, who lives in Brandermill.

Animal experts point out foxes are not predatory toward humans and rarely pose a threat to pets. If they seem to be acting aggressive, they could be protecting a den, so walk away and teach kids to keep a distance.

Across the commonwealth, foxes are moving closer to homes as coyotes force them out of their normal habitat. Last week, a sick fox was trapped in Woodlake and tested for rabies, which came back negative. When an animal gets trapped, it is euthanized.

If you have questions, you can always contact Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries (VDGIF), which has a wildlife conflict helpline set up. Click here for their contact information.

