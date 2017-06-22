7-year-old boy, man shot in Richmond drive-by shooting

Two people, including a seven-year-old boy, were shot in a drive-by shooting Thursday evening in Richmond's East End, according to police.

Officers received a call around 7:49 p.m. for a person shot at the intersection of U and North 22nd streets.

When they arrived on the scene, they found out that a man and his son were shot. Both victims have non-life-threatening injuries.

The Richmond police chief says the father and son were at a bus stop.

Police say the suspect's vehicle is a light-colored Hyundai Tuscon with New York tags.

Investigators are still on the scene.

This is a developing story.

