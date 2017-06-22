Henrico School Board selects Option E redistricting plan - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Henrico School Board selects Option E redistricting plan

By Megan Woo, Digital
HENRICO, VA (WWBT) -

Henrico Schools have selected Option E as the best redistricting plan to deal with overcrowding.

According to school board officials, Option E will:

  • Provide overcrowding relief for Hungary Creek MS, which is currently at more than 100 percent over-capacity.
  • Provide program space for the Gifted Young Scholar Academy at Wilder Middle School 
  • Reduce the concentration of poverty in the study area schools (4 of 7 schools get closer to district overall percentage).

Additionally, the plan adds:

  • The fewest number of elementary to middle school splits (2 splits added; 2 eliminated)
  • A comparable number of middle to high school splits as other options (3 splits added)

This has been a heavily debated issue for months now. The consensus has been something has to be done to get a hold of overcrowding in the district.

