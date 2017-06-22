State police: Log truck driver not charged in incident that left Petersburg teen injured

Virginia State Police say the log truck driver will not be charged for an incident that left a Petersburg teen injured.

A Petersburg family contacted NBC12 back in May after they said their teenager was hit by a logging truck while riding his bike home from school.

Kenyada Bailey, 18, had to be airlifted from Southside Hospital to VCU Medical Center due to severe injuries.

"They came back and told me his pelvis was broken. They couldn’t do nothing for him at Southside Regional," said Kenyada's mother, Latoya Bailey.

The teen was airlifted to VCU Medical Center where he's now in surgery.

He was struck by a logging truck that was entering I-85 from Washington Street in Petersburg. The witness told the family the truck was traveling at a high rate of speed when he ran into the teenager, who was riding his bicycle coming from school. The driver kept going.

State police were able to get in touch with the driver a few miles away from the scene. Police say the driver told them he didn't know he hit anyone.

