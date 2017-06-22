Powhatan prosecutor recuses himself from Jacob Moore's case

A Powhatan prosecutor recused himself from Jacob Moore's case, so a Chesterfield special prosecutor has been called instead.

Thursday's hearing was a preliminary hearing, so Jacob's attorney filed a motion asking the court to recuse itself from the case.

The special prosecutor filed a motion to make Jacob's initial charge, felony aggravated malicious wounding, and amend it to an assault charge because he testified against his brother, Jesse Moore, and because of a deal made in Jesse's trial.

Both Jacob and Jesse were indicted for stabbing a Powhatan man in the head. Jesse was found not guilty in the case because the victim, Norris Goode, says the judge decided you couldn't tell which brother stabbed him.

